OAKLAND, Calif. — Police have arrested a California man they say falsely claimed that his 3-year-old daughter was abducted in a carjacking, triggering an Amber Alert.

KTVU-TV reports Oakland police say the man's Mercedes was stolen Saturday — but the child was not inside.

Investigators say the father lied about the girl's disappearance because he thought authorities would help him recover his car faster.

The girl was actually with her mother at the time of the carjacking.

Officials say the report of a missing child caused law enforcement to expend a huge amount of resources to find her. The father could face charges including filing a false report.

His car was recovered after a police chase and the alleged carjacker was arrested.

