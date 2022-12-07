Police: 15-year-old arrested, accused of homicide in Grant High School parking lot shooting

He was arrested without incident and police found what they suspect to be the gun used in the fatal shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department arrested a 15-year-old male in connection with a deadly shooting at Grant High School's parking lot in October.

Detectives located the suspect and arrested him without incident Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. He was later booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility and charged with homicide.

A firearm was found during the investigation and is believed to be the one used in the shooting.

The arrest comes weeks after another man was arrested on suspicion of assault but not murder in the same case.

Alfred Ayodele Myah was identified as the man killed in the shooting at Grant Union High School, according to Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs.

This homicide was also marked as the 50th in the city this year, setting it on pace to break last year's count.

No other suspects are believed to be outstanding at this time, according to officials.

