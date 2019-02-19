MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Police say a clerk at the 7-Eleven on 9th Street in Marysville was attacked with hot coffee and punched in the face. Now, the suspect is facing hate crimes charges.

People who live and work nearby are reacting to the news. Jesse Bell works next door to the 7-Eleven, where the late-night attack took place.

"It kind of angers me that that happened to him because they're just normal people like you and me," Bell said. "I don't understand why people would do that."

Police also released surveillance video of the incident.

Investigators say a man walked into the store, made a cup of coffee, and started to walk out without paying. When the clerk confronted him, that's when police say he threw the hot coffee and punched the clerk in the face.

"I was kind of shocked to hear that because I'm normally a frequent customer over there, being right next door to the 7-Eleven," explained Bell.

Ben Jacques lives in the nearby community. He explained why the attack seems out of place.

"I think this area is pretty culturally diverse," reflected Jacques. "I would think that most people would be pretty used to having somebody from a different culture, different religion in the area."

Police identified the suspect as John Crain, a transient.

The police report states: "Crain stated he hated Muslims and he assaulted the clerk because he was Muslim."

Jacques said he thinks the incident highlights a larger issue.

"It's unfortunate that something like this would happen," said Jacques. "I think it kind of brings to light an issue that we still have in this day and age. Is where people are still not willing to accept other people's cultures and other people's religion and using that as an excuse to bring violence towards them."

Crain was booked into Yuba County Jail for theft, assault, and hate crime charges.

