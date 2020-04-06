Police camera shot in Modesto neighborhood

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police need the public's helping finding a suspect who shot at a police camera early Monday morning.
The camera, located in a neighborhood near Pelton Avenue and Colorado Avenue, was shot at around 2 a.m.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, the camera was put up to help curb violence that has "riddled the neighborhood for years."
The camera was damaged in the shooting.
The department is offering a crime stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if you have any information.
- Alleged shooter surrenders following standoff in Lincoln, 2 people injured | Update
- 31 killed, 854 arrested for DUI in California during Memorial Day weekend, CHP says
- 'You don't sell safety' | Modesto businesses reinvent safety for post-pandemic norms
- Modesto retail worker attacked by customer asks shoppers to 'be patient and show a little kindness'
- Modesto organization sets out to connect those in need with people who can help | Everyday Heroes
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter