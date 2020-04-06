x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

crime

Police camera shot in Modesto neighborhood

According to police, the camera was placed there to help curb violence that has "riddled the neighborhood for years."

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police need the public's helping finding a suspect who shot at a police camera early Monday morning. 

The camera, located in a neighborhood near Pelton Avenue and Colorado Avenue, was shot at around 2 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the camera was put up to help curb violence that has "riddled the neighborhood for years." 

The camera was damaged in the shooting. 

The department is offering a crime stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if you have any information.

Post by 446273575042.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Protesters march in Modesto for George Floyd and to protest his death | RAW