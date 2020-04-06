Police camera shot in Modesto neighborhood

According to police, the camera was placed there to help curb violence that has "riddled the neighborhood for years."

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police need the public's helping finding a suspect who shot at a police camera early Monday morning.

The camera, located in a neighborhood near Pelton Avenue and Colorado Avenue, was shot at around 2 a.m.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the camera was put up to help curb violence that has "riddled the neighborhood for years."

The camera was damaged in the shooting.

The department is offering a crime stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if you have any information.

