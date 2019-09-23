STOCKTON, Calif. — A police cruiser caught fire following a high-speed chase in Stockton Sunday afternoon.

The incident started as a normal traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. near Dr. MLK Boulevard and Hunter Street. Police said the driver refused to pull over and the chase began.

The chase ended near W. Charter Way and S. Stock Street when police said the suspect lost control and crashed into a fire hydrant. At the end of the chase, police said one of their cruisers caught fire. What caused the cruiser to catch fire has not yet been determined.

After the chase, police said they found a loaded rifle and three loaded handguns in the suspect’s vehicle. Several people inside that vehicle have been detained for questioning, police said. No identities have been released.

This is a developing story.

