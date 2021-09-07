Police urging caution after 7 card skimming devices found in Roseville

Roseville Police Department is urging community members to check ATM and Point of Sale devices before inserting your card so you don’t fall victim.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Seven devices used to skim account information from credit and debit cards have been found in Roseville since the end of May, a spokesperson with the police department said.

Roseville Police Department is urging community members to check ATM and Point of Sale devices before inserting your card so you don’t fall victim to the crime.

The devices used to steal the information are called skimmers, which often fit directly over the top of legitimate devices that read credit and debit cards at places like an ATM or gas pump.

Skimmers often appear to be part of the machine, but they can be used to copy information of anyone who uses the device. Thieves can later use that information to make purchases or withdrawals.

“You could potentially lose several hundred, several thousand dollars in a transaction,” said Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for the police department.

Baquera says you should first do a visual inspection of the machine to look for anything out of the ordinary like wires or moving pieces. You can also pull on components of the machine like the card reader to check if it’s safe.

If something doesn’t look or feel right, people are urged to report it to the location or local police.

