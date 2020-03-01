GOLD RIVER, Calif. — A police chase that started in Folsom around 4 p.m. Thursday has ended in Gold River, according to Caltrans.

The suspect's car entered Highway 50 from Folsom heading westbound, Caltrans said. Officers from the Folsom Police Department followed the suspect onto the highway.

The suspect left Highway 50 and crashed at Gold Country Boulevard and Yuba Canal Drive in Gold River around 4:20 p.m., according to Caltrans.

This is a developing story.

