Police chase leads to arrest after locking down Ione Elementary School

The chase began in Manteca and ended in Ione after the suspect ran on foot and was later arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

IONE, Calif. — A person was arrested after leading police on a chase through San Joaquin County into Amador County and temporarily locking down an elementary school Tuesday.

The Ione Police Department says the chase began after Manteca police and San Joaquin County sheriff's deputies went after a stolen white Chevy Astro Van. The chase continued down Highway 88 and onto Highway 124 before cutting through Ione and ending near Main Street.

Ione Elementary School was temporarily put on lock down after the suspect ran away from the disabled car. Officials were unable to find the suspect for some time but ultimately did make an arrest with no threat to the city or residents.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged by officials to call Ione police at (209) 223-6514.