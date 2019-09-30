VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three men were arrested in Vacaville on Friday after police said they happened across a burglary-in-progress.
It happened around 7 a.m. According to police, officers were patrolling in the 300 block of Buck Avenue when they spotted the men loading up guns and other items into a trunk parked in the driveway of a home for sale.
The officers said, although they were parked at the vacant home, it appeared the men were coming from the house next door.
The officers spoke with the men then checked on the home. They soon learned that a window had been busted out and the house had been burglarized, according to the report. Police got a search warrant to check a home nearby where they said they said they found property stolen from the burglarized house, including five rifles and a handgun.
Police arrested Jonathan Montgomery, 31, Glen Williamson, 25, and Alexander Hope, 29, on weapons and burglary charges. Police said they also arrested 31-year-old Tiffani Strauss for being an accessory after the fact, weapons charges, and possession of stolen property.
No information on a possible bond for the suspects was released.
