SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank in East Sacramento in late September.

It happened at the U.S. Bank branch located in the 3400 block of Broadway back on September 29. According to police, the suspect entered the bank, demanded cash, and fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance cameras were rolling during the robbery and the suspect’s face remained uncovered the entire time. Police describe the man as a black male with a mustache and small beard. He was wearing glasses, a dark-colored hoodie, and a white or beige New York Yankees ball cap.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information about this robbery, you are asked to call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers line at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent robbery that occurred at a local business in East Sacramento. https://t.co/QBRZ9gBGWT #sacpd pic.twitter.com/HQSg54Ir51 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 18, 2018

