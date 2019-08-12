SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in South Sacramento that left one man dead.

Officers responded to an area near Whittier Drive and Emerson Road around 5:30 a.m. on a call of shots fired. When they found one adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

So far, authorities have not identified the victim nor have they said if the victim died at the hospital or if that person succumbed to their injuries at the scene. No information regarding a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

Sacramento Police officials said a press release with further information will be released later Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC10 for updates.

