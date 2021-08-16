Police investigate deadly shooting in Vallejo

The victim, only identified as a 46-year-old Vallejo man, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Vallejo Police are investigating a shooting that left a 46-year-old man dead over the weekend.

Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Solano Avenue around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, officers found the victim in a car suffering from at least one gunshot. The victim, only identified as a 46-year-old Vallejo resident, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Vallejo Police, early reports indicated that the victim and the alleged suspect, 40-year-old Daniel Juarez (Flores), were sitting in the parked car when Juarez allegedly shot the victim.

Juarez was still at the scene when police arrived. He was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on a murder complaint.

Police recovered the gun believed to be used in the shooting close to the scene.

This case is still under investigation. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The victim's identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.