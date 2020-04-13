SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly early-morning stabbing in North Sacramento, near the Del Paso Heights area.

Officers were called out around 5 a.m. after Sacramento Firefighters arrived on the scene of a suspicious death in the 2100 block of Catskill Way, a neighborhood on the west side of the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim, only identified as an adult male, deceased from an apparent stab wound. It was then that homicide detectives took over the investigation and began collecting evidence. Investigators say they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

