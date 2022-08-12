x
Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead

VALLEJO, Calif. — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead, Thursday. 

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee St. just before 6 a.m., Thursday morning. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to officials.

The Vallejo Police Department Detective Division has taken over the investigation and anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Phillips (707) 648-4514 or Detective McDonough (707) 648-5425. 

The identity of the victim is pending notifying the next of kin.

This fatal shooting marks the 24 homicide in Vallejo this year.

No additional information is available at this time. 

