x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Police investigate homicide in South Sacramento

Police said officers responded to reports of a man down near La Pera Court around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim was already dead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide near La Pera Court in South Sacramento. 

Police said officers responded to reports of a man down near La Pera Court around 6:30 p.m. When the officers arrived they found the victim already deceased and a homicide investigation was launched.

Investigators have not identified the victim in any way nor have they said in what condition they found the body.

Additional information will be released as soon as it's available, authorities said.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 13
ABC10
Unsolved California: Join Madison Wade on LNT each Friday night at 11 p.m. as she takes a closer look at a cold case.

WATCH MORE: How new law adds protections to transgender and gender-nonconforming people 