Police investigate homicide in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide near La Pera Court in South Sacramento.

Police said officers responded to reports of a man down near La Pera Court around 6:30 p.m. When the officers arrived they found the victim already deceased and a homicide investigation was launched.

Investigators have not identified the victim in any way nor have they said in what condition they found the body.

Additional information will be released as soon as it's available, authorities said.

