SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a reported stabbing at an apartment complex in Natomas Sunday afternoon.
It happened at a complex in the 2000 block of River Plaza Drive just after 4 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition with unknown injuries, police said.
So far, investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects nor have they said what led up to this incident.
This is a developing story.
READ ALSO:
- California university consultant killed in campus stabbing
- Deadly stabbing launches fourth homicide investigation of 2019 for Manteca police
WATCH ALSO: Tracy police identify car involved in third homicide of the year