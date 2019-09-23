SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a reported stabbing at an apartment complex in Natomas Sunday afternoon.

It happened at a complex in the 2000 block of River Plaza Drive just after 4 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition with unknown injuries, police said.

So far, investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects nor have they said what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story.

