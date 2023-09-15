1 person shot, killed in Sacramento, police investigating

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that left a person dead Friday evening.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Kit Carson Street around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors nearby say they were going about their evening when multiple shots were fired.

“We were getting ready to celebrate my granddaughter's 9th birthday,” said Melvin Fletcher. “Next thing you know I heard some gunshots... about 5 or 6. I went to peek around the corner to see where it was coming from, and then I heard gunshots coming the other direction.”

After some time, he felt safe enough to get the rest of his groceries from his car and stay inside for the night.

Other neighbors say they’re concerned this is a growing problem and trend for the area.

No other details have been released about the shooting or any suspect at this time.

WATCH MORE: 3 people dead after a shooting inside a Sacramento apartment