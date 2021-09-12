Police investigate three separate shootings in Stockton

Of the three shootings, police said only one left a person injured.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department are investigating three separate shootings that unfolded in less than 24 hours.

Of the three shootings, only one resulted in an injury, which police described as non-life-threatening. That shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Park District, near Mariposa Road and Eighth Street. Police said a 25-year-old man was walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting, described as an assault with a deadly weapon, happened Saturday around 9:15 p.m. in the Seaport district on the 900 block of Henry Long Boulevard. Police said a 25-year-old man was standing in the area when a suspect drove by and shot at him with a gun before fleeing the area. The victim was not injured.

The third shooting happened early Sunday around 4:08 a.m. on the 1200 block of William Moss Boulevard. Police said a man and woman were woken up by the sound of gunfire hitting their home. No one was injured.

No suspect information was given for any of the shootings.