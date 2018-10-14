If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Homicide investigators are looking into a deadly double-shooting that happened in Stockton, early Sunday morning.

Police were called out to reports of a shooting at a home in the 300 block of E. Rose Street, just before 6 a.m. When officers arrived at the home they say they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, a 44-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects, and they say a motive for the shooting is not clear.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000.

