SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homicide detectives are searching for the person or persons responsible for a deadly shooting in a north Sacramento neighborhood, early Tuesday morning.

Officers were first called out to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Colfax Street around 3 a.m. When police arrived, they found the victim, only identified as an adult male, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

The identity of the victim will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of next of kin.

