Police investigating deadly shooting in Sacramento

Sacramento Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood near Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way Tuesday afternoon.

Sacramento Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, police said they found a man in critical condition suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.

Homicide and crime scene detectives were then called out to investigate the scene and check for possible witnesses. Few details have been released and police said the “circumstances and motive” of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

