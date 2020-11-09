Police investigating reported shooting along Broadway in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a reported shooting near a cemetery in the 1000 block of Broadway in Sacramento, Friday afternoon.
According to police, two people were shot near Odd Fellows Cemetery just before 1 p.m. Officers later found the victims near the Circle K gas station in the area of 24th Street and Broadway, approximately a mile east of where the shooting is believed to have occurred. Both victims were taken from the scene in unknown condition.
A heavy police presence remained at the cemetery, with officers blocking off access to the grounds.
Witnesses tell ABC10 they were attending a funeral when it was abruptly stopped because of gunfire.
This is a developing story.