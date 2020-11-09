x
Police investigating reported shooting along Broadway in Sacramento

Two people were shot near Odd Fellows Cemetery. Officers later found the victims near the Circle K gas station in the area of 24th Street, about a mile away.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a reported shooting near a cemetery in the 1000 block of Broadway in Sacramento, Friday afternoon.

According to police, two people were shot near Odd Fellows Cemetery just before 1 p.m. Officers later found the victims near the Circle K gas station in the area of 24th Street and Broadway, approximately a mile east of where the shooting is believed to have occurred. Both victims were taken from the scene in unknown condition.

A heavy police presence remained at the cemetery, with officers blocking off access to the grounds.

Witnesses tell ABC10 they were attending a funeral when it was abruptly stopped because of gunfire.

This is a developing story.

