SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are searching for at least one suspect after responding to reports of a shooting in North Sacramento, Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the area near N. 10th Street, between N. B Street and Richards Boulevard.

No one is in custody and police said they did not find any victims at the scene.

Officers are still searching the area.