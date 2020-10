The shooting happened in the 200 block of Semple Street just before 9 p.m., police said.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a reported shooting in a neighborhood near downtown Modesto, Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Semple Street just before 9 p.m., police said. Authorities said residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area while officers investigate.

No other details have been released.

If you have information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.