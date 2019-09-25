SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police SWAT team members and a crisis negotiations team are on the scene of a reported standoff situation at a home in Sacramento Colonial Village North neighborhood.

The situation is unfolding in the 7000 block of 17th Avenue, near Bean Junior Memorial Park.

READ ALSO: 12 arrested in Stanislaus County human trafficking sting

According to police, a person has barricaded themselves inside a home and is refusing to come outside. Police believe this person could be armed.

No word yet on why the person has holed up inside the home or if there are any other people inside the home.

This is a developing story.

WATCH ALSO: 13-month-old baby mauled by pit bull dies