SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a young boy in the Willow Creek area early Thursday morning.

According to Sacramento Police, the boy was walking in the 2700 block of River Plaza Dr. just after 7 a.m. on Thursday when he said a red minivan with tinted windows drove up and parked nearby.

The boy told police the man got out of the van and walked straight for him. He then allegedly grabbed the boy by the arm and attempted to pull him back toward the van. The boy managed to pull himself free and run away without being injured, according to the report.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white male in his 40s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots. He had short dark hair and a dark goatee. He also had a tattoo on his neck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

