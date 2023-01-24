Police: Man arrested last year linked to 5 sexual assault cases in Sacramento

Officials say Juan Soto, 37, was arrested in October and has now been linked to five separate Sacramento Police Department cases involving sexual assault.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man arrested in October has now been linked to five separate Sacramento Police Department cases involving sexual assault, according to officials.

Officials say Juan Soto, 37, was arrested last year after Sacramento police began investigating several reports of a man prowling at residences in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods in Sacramento from 2020 to 2021.

Victims and witnesses reported a man trespassing on property, looking through windows and sometimes even masturbating. These reports led officials to take DNA samples from scenes, linking them all to one person.

While Sacramento PD officials investigated these incidents, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office was investigating another incident. Detectives and deputies concluded the suspect was the same in these cases, according to officials.

Soto is in custody and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office has filed charges related to five separate Sacramento Police Department cases.

Officials encourage any witnesses with information regarding these investigations to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).