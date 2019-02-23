SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say a Sacramento man, first reported missing on Feb. 20, may be the victim of a homicide.

Family members reported 73-year-old Risetruth Vang missing on Wednesday after they told police they had not heard from him in two days.

Officers went to Vang’s house, in the 2900 block of N. Meadows Place, to investigate. From there, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation.

RELATED: Missing El Dorado Hills woman found dead

Based on evidence at his house, police say they are now handling the case as a potential homicide investigation.

Thought the investigation is ongoing, police say they believe this incident is an isolated event.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Body cam footage shows deadly shootout involving Napa County deputy

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam footage of a deadly shootout between a deputy and suspect from Sunday night. It happened around 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Henry Road, in a rural area just to the southwest of Napa.