Police officer shot, 2 others injured in barricade shooting in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. — A barricaded gunman shot a police officer and two other people were injured Wednesday at a suburban Los Angeles home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in Arcadia, a foothill community northeast of Los Angeles.

An Arcadia police officer reportedly was shot in the face and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, KABC-TV reported.

Two other people were injured but it wasn't immediately clear whether they were shot and there was no word on their conditions.

The gunman was believed to be inside a home and police urged people to stay inside their homes.

Officers from nearby police departments and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were sent to the scene.

