20-30 person brawl and shot fired into air across from Citrus Heights high school, police say

Police said school was already out for the day, so the campus didn't go into lockdown.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights police say they responded to break up a 20 to 30 person brawl across from San Juan High School on Mariposa Avenue.

A spokesperson for the department said the nearby school was already out for the day and was not placed into a lockdown.

In addition to the brawl, officers were also investigating a report of shots fired. Police said a shot was fired into the air and that the shell casing was found in the parking lot of the Wood Glen Apartments. No injuries have been reported.

Few other details about what led up to the incident are available at this time, but on Twitter, police said the scene is currently stable.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.