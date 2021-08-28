Man barricades himself inside home after shooting in Sacramento, sheriff says

Two Sacramento County deputies were shot at while responding to a shooting near the 9300 block of Appalachian Drive, according to the sheriff's office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man barricaded himself inside of a home after shooting another person on Saturday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Sacramento County deputies found a victim who was shot while responding near the 9300 block of Appalachian Drive. The two law enforcement officers were then shot by the suspect, according to the sheriff's office.

Both deputies were not shot and the victim has transported away from the scene. The shooter is still barricaded inside the home and refuses to leave.

Heavy police presence at Folsom Blvd and Bradshaw for a barricaded armed subject. Please avoid the area. PIO on scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 29, 2021