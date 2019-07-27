MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a Southern Oregon boy whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Aiden Salcido is 2 years old. His parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were found dead after leading police on a chase in Montana on Thursday. Aiden was not with his parents and his whereabouts is still unknown, according to Medford police.

Daniel and Hannah, who were not married, were reported missing to Medford police after Hannah failed to show up for her sentencing related to a 2018 burglary case in Jackson County. The case resulted in criminal convictions and Hannah was scheduled to begin serving her sentence on June 11, 2019.

Following her disappearance, a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of Hannah. A warrant was also later issued for Daniel for the same crimes.

Daniel Salcido (left) and Hannah Janiak (right)

Medford police

Financial records showed Hannah’s last activity was on June 3 and 4 at the Walmart on Center Drive in Medford, police said. Surveillance video showed Daniel, Hannah and Aiden were together at the time. She bought camping equipment among other items.

Family and friends had no contact with Daniel, Hannah or Aiden after they went missing. The parents and child were homeless and would camp along the greenway in Medford, family told police. Family also said Hannah suffered from mental health issues.

On Thursday, Medford police were notified about an incident that occurred in Kalispell, Montana, on Wednesday. Police in Kalispell had stopped a vehicle with Oregon license plates. Officers believed the male driver and female passenger were giving false information about their identity.

The driver fled and led officers on a chase, which ended after police put down spike strips. When officers approached the vehicle, both the man and woman, now identified as Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were dead, according to Medford police. Hannah was shot in the head and it appeared Daniel had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

However, Aiden was not in the car with them and there was no evidence of a child being in the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the vehicle, a green 1996 GMC Jimmy, was sold to an unknown person in late June or early July in Central Point, Oregon.

Green 1996 GMC Jimmy

Medford police

Anyone with information about Aiden’s whereabouts, or his parents’ whereabouts since they were reported missing is asked to call police at 541-774-2258 and reference case number 19-10842. Medford police said on Facebook that Aiden could be anywhere between Medford and Montana.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.