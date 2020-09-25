Police search for suspect in Sacramento shooting

A woman was shot and is expected to survive. The shooter has not yet been captured.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in North Sacramento Friday.

According to the police department, officers were called to a levee near the 300 block of Arcade Boulevard after receiving word of a shooting just before noon.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they believe the woman and the suspect know each other but their exact relationship and why the shooting happened is still unclear.

Officers are investigating and canvassing the area for witnesses.

