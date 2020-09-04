MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto Police Department is looking to track down a man suspected of looting a discount grocery store.
According to Modesto Police, Nicolas Cardenas is wanted for stealing more than $400 worth of merchandise at a Save Mart store. Investigators say Cardenas also assaulted an employee that tried to stop him.
Authorities did not say when or where Cardenas’ crimes allegedly occurred.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
