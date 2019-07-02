SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are searching for a suspect who they say walked into First Church of God in Sacramento and shot someone.

A funeral was going on inside the church, located in the 4400 block of 58th Street, at the time of the shooting, police said. Investigators say the suspect entered the church around noon, walked up to the victim, and shot them twice in the leg.

The condition of the victim is not known, but police said they are expected to survive. Police have not identified the victim, not have they said what might have led up to the shooting.

A description of the suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.