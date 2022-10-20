K9 finds thousands of fentanyl pills in Ripon traffic stop

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found inside hair gel containers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RIPON, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies performed a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon where they seized nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says approximately 20,000 "M30" pills were found. Officials say some of the pills were blue while others were the new "rainbow" coloration.

Deputies with a K9 unit stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 99 and Main Street in Ripon for expired registration and tailgating. A canine named Rango alerted deputies to a presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Abril Campos, a 32-year-old from Los Angeles, was arrested and booked for possession of narcotics for sale. She also received a citation for expired registration and tailgating.

According to officials, testing indicated the "rainbow" pills may be more potent and present a higher risk of overdose.

Watch more from ABC10: Rainbow-colored fentanyl pills hit Sacramento, says District Attorney