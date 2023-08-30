Video released of deadly police shooting near Sacramento City College

Police had responded to the scene after getting reports of a man armed with a knife on the light rail train.

SACRAMENTO, California — New video was released in a deadly police shooting near Sacramento City College.

The shooting happened along the 3800 block of 24th Street on Aug. 15 after Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a man armed with a knife on the light rail train.

In a video news release, police shared dispatch audio of calls reporting that a knife-wielding man was on the train and acting erratically.

Video shows the man boarding the train and walking to the front area as other passengers moved away and left the train. Police said the man displayed the knife on the train at least once.

Body camera video from police shows the interaction between officers and the suspect before shots were fired. The man was sitting down with what appeared to be a knife in his lap. Police could be heard saying that they wanted everyone to go home safe as the man said he was scared of them. Police told the man to not grab the knife, but video shows the man appearing to do so.

The man then starts screaming and shouting "Please help me" before standing up with the knife.

An officer fired bean bag rounds. Earlier an officer could be heard saying that if the suspect stood up, they should use the less lethal rounds. However, police said the bean bag shots were ineffective and the man then charged at officers with the knife. An officer opened fire on the suspect, but the suspect stood back up while still holding the knife and the other officer opened fire.

Officers approached the man after about three and a half minutes, removed the knife and tried to provide aid, however, the man ultimately died.

The full video from Sacramento Police Department is available HERE.

