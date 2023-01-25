Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

Police said the robberies happened at stores like Dollar General, Subway, Arco in the past couple months.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars.

Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify the suspects responsible. Salvador Perez, 31 of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, 31 of Manteca, were ultimately arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy.

Another robbery was also solved after Modesto Police Department teamed up with Oakdale Police Department to investigate a shooting at the Battered Beaver in Oakdale and a robbery at Stop-N-Save where the suspect fired a gun. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped in connecting the shootings.

The suspect was eventually identified as Nelson Alvarez, 31 of Oakdale. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime, felon in possession of firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

