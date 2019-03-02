STOCKTON, Calif. — UPDATE (5 P.M.):

Stockton Police have confirmed that an officer-involved shooting happened on Plymouth Court Saturday.

According to the department, the officer was recovering a stolen vehicle when a woman and man came out of the house. The officer saw the man assaulting and stabbing the woman with a knife and shot him.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation is being handled by Stockton Police investigators, the District Attorney and the State Department of Justice.

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

One person is in the hospital after being shot by a Stockton Police officer in the 2900 block of Plymouth Court Saturday, according to police.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. ABC10 will continue to update as details become available.