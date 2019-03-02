PLUMAS LAKE, Calif — Surveillance camera footage caught a "brazen plan to follow an Amazon delivery truck," in Plumas Lake Wednesday afternoon.

A family was home when the theft happened around 1:00 p.m. According the homeowner, a thief walked up to their porch three minutes after the Amazon delivery was made.



The homeowner described what happened to ABC10.



"My husband and I were playing with our kids inside my home 20 feet away with no idea it was happening! The thief only made off with snacks, pacifiers, and a special stuffed animal for my baby. These items aren’t high-ticket items, but we are more upset on the principle of the crime-and really hope by showing this he is caught," said the homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous in fear of more thefts.



The homeowner believes the man who was captured on their camera was following the delivery van prior to stealing the packages.

The theft was reported to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, according to the homeowner.

ABC10 has reached out to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office for comment on the matter.