Hwy 99 reopens after shooting between 12th and Hwy 50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A freeway shooting along Highway 99 temporarily shut down a portion of the roadway Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The highway has since reopened.

A spokesperson for the CHP said two vehicles were hit by gunfire around 2:30 p.m. between 12th Avenue and Highway 50. It happened along the northbound lanes.

While police say there were no shooting victims, one person was hurt by shattered glass.

Police don't have any suspect information at this time.

