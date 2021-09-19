Portola man arrested on child pornography charges, Plumas County deputies say

The man was booked into the Plumas County Correctional Facility.

PORTOLA, Calif. — A Portola man is facing multiple charges after being accused of making child pornography and committing sex acts with a minor.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Lee Edward Roe, 54.

Deputies said they picked up the case in late August, eventually learning of possible evidence that indicated Roe was allegedly making child pornography and engaged in sex acts with a minor.

The sheriff's office served a search warrant at Roe's home on Sept. 14 and found evidence that they said furthered their investigation.

Roe was arrested without incident and booked into the Plumas County Correctional Facility on charges that included production of child pornography, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, oral copulation of a minor under the age of 14 and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Roe was held on a $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Plumas County Sheriff's Office.