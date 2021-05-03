x
'Possible explosive devices' prompt evacuations near Tracy

The bomb squad was called in to investigate the suspicious devices, found in the area of S. Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway.

TRACY, Calif. — Several businesses have been evacuated as a bomb squad investigates reports of possible explosive devices in an area west of Tracy, Monday evening.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office Explosives Ordinance Team was called in to investigate the suspicious devices, found in the area of S. Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area while the team investigates.

