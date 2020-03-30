AUBURN, Calif. — Auburn police say a seven-month-old baby is recovering after a possible overdose on Saturday.

The mother, an associate of the mother, and the grandmother were all arrested on charges of child endangerment.

Police went to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital on Saturday night, around 11:16 p.m., when they got a report of a baby possibly overdosing after being exposed to drugs.

Police say Christine Hillebrandt, the baby's grandmother, took the child to the hospital after seeing "abnormal behavior."

RELATED:

By Sunday, police served search warrants on the 400 block of Sacramento Street and 100 block of Orrin Drive. Officials said they found narcotics and narcotic paraphrenalia during the search on the Sacramento Street home.

Three suspects were arrested:

Cori Ovalle, mother : Charged with child endangerment, possession of narcotics, and bringing narcotics into a jail. She eventually posted bail and was released.

: Charged with child endangerment, possession of narcotics, and bringing narcotics into a jail. She eventually posted bail and was released. Christine Hillebrandt, grandmother : Charged with child endangerment. She was bailed out and released.

: Charged with child endangerment. She was bailed out and released. James Cresta, associate of Ovalle : Charged with child endangerment. Police say he was in custody at time of their news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

“This incident could have evolved into an unfathomable tragedy had it not been for the diligence of the attending nurses and physicians," Detective McCollough stated. "Though our nation is currently faced with unprecedented times, our medical professionals and first responders continue to strive in serving the community of Auburn to the best of our ability. We will continue to protect life and property as we navigate through these times.”

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits