Pregnant mother, unborn baby shot and killed in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif — A mother and her unborn baby were shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Turlock and now homicide detectives are searching for the killer.

Officers were first called out to the scene in the 500 block of 20th Century Boulevard just after 1 a.m. on a report of an aggravated assault in progress. When they arrived, officers said they found 27-year-old Amythest Rochelle Cortez inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Cortez was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Sadly, investigators said she and her unborn child were both pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon.

No information regarding a possible suspect or suspects has been released. Turlock police detectives say they are still tracking down leads and need the public’s help.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323 or the Turlock Police tip line at 209-668-5550.

Cortez is a resident of Gustine, Calif., a town about 25 miles to the southwest of Turlock. No other information has been released.

