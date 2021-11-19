Pregnant woman found dead outside of Stockton elementary school unsolved 30 years later | Unsolved California

Barbara Ann Smith was seven months pregnant when she was killed in 1991. Her sister wants to make sure her story is not forgotten.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Little is known about what happened to Barbara Ann Smith, who was when she was found dead at a Stockton elementary school was killed in 1991.

Tucked in thousands of rows at the Stockton Rural Cemetary is where Smith rests with her baby. She was born in 1961 and was killed in 1991 while she was seven months pregnant with her daughter.

According to Stockton police, Smith was bludgeoned to death but they are unsure what kind of weapon was used in the killing.

Gloria Tyson, Smith's sister wants to make sure her story is not forgotten.

"She was like our baby sister," Tyson said. "She was the baby of the family.

Tyson said Smith called her, saying "you are going to be really proud of me," as she talked about turning her life around a week before she was found dead.

On August 17, 1991, police received a call that Smith's body was found in Van Buren Elementary School. She was only wearing a pair of socks.

"The way that my sister was beat, there were footprints on her stomach where her baby was," Tyson said. "There were footprints. I said anyone that could do something so bad, what could a person do to you made you do something like?"

Cliff Johnson, a detective with Stockton Police Department, said while they are investigating she was sexually assaulted, he couldn't discuss it.

"It's possible that there is evidence there," Johnson said. "Latent fingerprints were recovered from some of the items there but the location is also an open area."

According to a forensic pathologist, Smith was killed between 12 to 24 hours before she was found.

Johnson said Smith's case is still open and that an investigator with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is looking into it. Those who know anything about Smith's killing are asked to call 209-946-0600.

