Pregnant woman arrested for attempted murder in Ceres

Christina Lynn Coleman, 35, was arrested for felony attempted murder, according to the Ceres Police Department.

CERES, Calif. — A pregnant woman has been arrested for running a man over with her car, according to the Ceres Police Department.

On Sept. 23, officers responded to a call about an altercation between two men at Vineyard 76 gas Station located at 1240 E. Whitmore Avenue in Ceres. Officers learned one of the men had been run over by someone driving a dark-colored Honda sedan before it fled the area, police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Donald James, 37, lying on the ground between the McDonald’s and the Vineyard 76. Robins was bleeding from the face and complained of pain to his legs, according to officers. He was taken to a local area hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers continued investigating and determined Robins was involved in a physical altercation with another male individual. At some point during the altercation Robins was run over by the dark-colored Honda driven by a pregnant woman who fled the scene in the vehicle, the police department said. Officers obtained video evidence from the scene, which helped them identify the woman as 35-year-old Christina Lynn Coleman of Ceres.

Coleman was located at her home Wednesday, according to the police department. She was taken to the Ceres Police Department and interviewed about the incident. She was arrested and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for felony attempted murder.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police department. Detectives are urging anyone with information or video evidence related to this altercation to please notify Ceres Police Detective Berlier at (209) 538-5616 or email at Matthew.Berlier@ci.ceres.ca.us. Anonymous tips can be reported to the Stanislaus area Crime stoppers hotline at 1-866-60-CRIME or (209) 521-4636.