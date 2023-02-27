Prison inmate accused in 42-year-old homicide in Dixon area

Police found their suspect after submitting some of the original evidence for DNA analysis.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — After 42 years, the Solano County Sheriff's Office believes they know who killed Holly Ann Campiglia, 21 of New Jersey.

Campiglia's body was found back in 1980 when two field workers in unincorporated Dixon found her body in a cornfield. At the time, she was only identified as a white woman, who was shot multiple times to the head and neck. Authorities wouldn't know her name for than more than years.

By 1992, Campiglia was properly identified after the sheriff's office was contacted by the National Missing Persons Unit.

The next development came at the request of the family. The sheriff's office reviewed her case to see if any of the original evidence could be resubmitted for additional DNA analysis.

After months of waiting, the sheriff's office said they got a report saying male DNA was found and eventually linked it to 76-year-old Herman Lee Hobbs.

Hobbs was serving a prison sentence for a 1975 murder, for which he was convicted in 2005 in Sacramento. The sheriff's office said they got a warrant to get new DNA from Hobbs for a comparison and confirmed it was him.

Deputies said they got an arrest warrant and removal order to have Hobbs transferred from state prison to the Solano County jail to face new charges for the homicide. His charges also include a gun enhancement.

The sheriff's office is working with other law enforcement agencies to possibly identify other cases that might be linked to him.

WATCH ALSO: