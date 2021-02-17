Protestor catapulted from CHP cruiser outside September Trump rally charged

Social Justice advocates say the charges add insult to injury to Danny Barrett, who they say was a victim of a government-sanctioned hit and run

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Outside California Highway Patrol Headquarters Tuesday, about a dozen people protested an arrest warrant for Danny Barrett. That's the protester, who was swung from atop a cruiser and slammed into the pavement as the officer sped away from protestors outside McClellan Airport during President Trump's September visit.



"No, wait, you hit them with your car and you're going to charge them with being in your way?” said Rider, a protestor, who didn't want to give his full name. He said charges five months after the incident don’t make sense to him.

According to EMPACT, Barrett faces two charges for resistance and obstruction either a peace officer, public space, and the public. Rider said it adds insult to injury. obstruction and resisting an officer don't make sense to him and that it is only adding insult to injury. He was at the protest in mid-September and helped tend to Barrett's injuries.



"It wasn't fun," said Rider. "They were in a lot of pain.”

Rider and several eyewitnesses recalled what they described as officers blocking EMTs for 40 minutes. Protestors said they believe Barrett was a victim of a government-sanctioned hit and run.



"He literally just gunned the accelerator as fast as he could,” said Leia Schenk, Founder of EMPACT. She too was at the event and said the officer did not make an announcement to clear the roadway that was blocked off for protests. She added anxiety was already heightened after at least three vehicles careened into groups of protestors earlier in the day as tensions flared between Pro-Trump supporters and her group.

Addressing those who said the officer was justified because Barrett appeared to be climbing on the hood of the car, Schenk said anyone would have had a flight or fight response.



"You have to do something,” she said. "I guess in that split second they could have just stood there and got hit by the car and went underneath and maybe got rolled over, it really doesn't matter."



What does matter she said, is to have the officer held accountable as any other person would if they were to hit a person with a car.



Barrett has not spoken publicly, but advocates said they will step in to speak out against warrants they see as an intimidation tactic from a racist system.



The CHP and District Attorney's office, both declined to comment stating it does not comment on arrest warrants by practice.

