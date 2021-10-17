WASHINGTON — Armed robbers stole a French Bulldog puppy at gunpoint on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.
Luna, a Tri-Merle French Bulldog, is only three-months-old, according to M.P.D.
Two men approached Luna's owner at around 3:38 p.m. in the 2300 block of Washington Place in Northeast D.C., police said. One of the suspects brought out a handgun and demanded the owner hand over the dog.
The two then fled with Luna in tow. They were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.
Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.