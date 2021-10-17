Surveillance photos show the armed robbers who stole Luna, a three-month-old French bulldog.

WASHINGTON — Armed robbers stole a French Bulldog puppy at gunpoint on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

Luna, a Tri-Merle French Bulldog, is only three-months-old, according to M.P.D.

Two men approached Luna's owner at around 3:38 p.m. in the 2300 block of Washington Place in Northeast D.C., police said. One of the suspects brought out a handgun and demanded the owner hand over the dog.

The two then fled with Luna in tow. They were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.





3-month old Luna was taken in the 2300 block of Washington Place, NE, yesterday. We're seeking assistance in identifying the below suspects in this case.



If you have any information, please call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/Iwh8Cye0Q5 pic.twitter.com/Pl6R5R5ZI3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2021